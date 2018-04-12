APC Releases Results of Primaries for Nasarawa LG Polls

Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released results of the primary elections it conducted ahead of the forth coming Nasarawa State local government polls.

The APC primary elections for the state local government polls, scheduled for May 26, 2018, was conducted on April 7 and 9, 2018 across the 13 local councils of the state.

Submitting the results to the chairman of the Nasarawa State chapter of the party, Philip Tatari Shekwo in Lafia yesterday, the party’s state electoral committee chairman, Rilyanu Iliyasu said the primary election was conducted in the 147 council wards of the state without hitches.

He continued that some of the aspirants went on consensus while some participated in the primaries.

“Electoral materials for the primary elections of the party were received in time at the various designated voting centres. There was no report of ballot box snatching and results were received without hitches,” Iliyasu stated.

Responding after receiving the result, the state APC chairman thanked the electoral committee for doing a good job for the party.

He, however, said that despite the good job been done by the committee,

there were already complaints from some aspirants over the conduct of the state primaries of the party.

Shekwo said: “Already there were complaints been submitted to the party’s secretariat by some aggrieved aspirants. Consequently, we have set up an appeal committee of five persons to look into those issues of complaints in order to resolve them amicably.”