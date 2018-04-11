UNIFEMGA Holds 2018 Public Lecture/Luncheon

Under Teacher’s diary

The Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) is set to hold its 18th annual public lecture/luncheon in Lagos, with the aim of sensitizing its members and members of the public on important issues and areas that are beneficial to their needs and the society at large.

This year’s event is will hold on Sunday April 15, 2018 at the Banquet Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Lagos from 10am-2pm prompt.

The lecture with the theme ‘Nigeria Agricultural Revolution: Opportunities and Options for Muslim Professionals’ will be chaired by the Group Financial Officer, Honeywell Group, Alhaji Sikiru Rufai, while the guest speaker is the Managing Partner, Sahel Agric-Business Manager Ltd, Mr. Mezuo Nwuneli.

Expected to bring their wealth of experience to the front burner are panelists in the persons of Head of SME Funds, Bank of Industry, Mr. Michael Oye; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Starlink Global and Idea Limited, Alhaji Murthada Adeniji; and Group CEO, Balls Bridge Limited, Alhaji Abdulganiy Akano

According to a statement by the Chairman, Organizing Committee, Saheed Bashiru, this year’s topic is driven by the need to diversify Nigeria’s economy from crude oil, encourage participation of Muslim professionals in agriculture, wealth creation through agriculture and create alternative sources of income, among others.

Expected to grace the lecture are over 200 participants from various industries and business interests as the organisers believe it will create a good learning experience and networking platform for the attendees.

Formed over 20 years ago with the purpose to educate, enlighten and address societal problems, the association is committed to all-round human development based on Islamic values.