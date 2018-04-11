LEAMSP Holds Mock Exams for Primary Six Pupils

Ahead of the common entrance exami into junior secondary schools, the League of Muslim School Proprietors (LEAMSP) has conducted this year’s mock exam for primary six pupils of member schools across the country.

About 5,000 candidates sat for the voluntary exam nationwide with Lagos State producing the highest number.

The Registrar, LEAMSP Examination Council, Mr. Raji Yekini said the purpose of the assessment was to prepare their pupils for common entrance exam for those willing to go to either the federal government colleges or state-owned secondary schools, adding that the annual exercise has been yielding good results.

He said the pupils were tested on three core subjects: Mathematics, English Language and General Paper with the candidates having the option of pen and paper or computer-based format.

Yekini said the results have been released and that awards would be presented to the best three candidates at the oncoming annual programme of the association.