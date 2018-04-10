Moyanga Joins Africa Franchise Center Board

A former Chairman of the Franchise Association of South Africa (FASA) Mr. Peter Sipho Moyanga, has joined the Advisory Board of Africa Franchise Center (AFC).

AFC is a private sector-led initiative to increase prosperity and support the growing businesses by promoting franchising as a business development model.

The Africa-wide initiative was launched in Lagos in November 2017 at a ceremony attended by franchise business leaders and commercial diplomats from US Embassy and many African countries.

According to a statement, Moyanga is known to have done pioneering work in the development of franchising across Africa, leading workshops and training sessions in partnership with African Development Bank and other development agencies.

Moyanga has been involved with McDonalds Corporation in South Africa since 1995 having been one of their first employees when the corporation entered that market. He served as multi-department head, responsible for Information and Technology department, Operations Development, Field Service and Franchising. In 20103 he left corporate life to become an owner operator (franchisee) and he currently own many McDonald’s outlets in South Africa, through his company, Moyanga Family Foods. He is also a director of Moyanga Louw and Associates, a firm of SME and Franchise Development experts.

A Wits Business School graduate of Business Administration (MAP), he has been an Independent non-executive director of Vukile Property Fund Limited since 2004. He is also Non-Executive Director at Brikor Ltd. He is also on the board of Notshi Investments (Pty) Ltd and served as Board Chairman of Medishield Medical Aid Scheme one of South Africa’s foremost medical aid schemes. Moyanga is also a long serving national Director of Reach for a Dream Foundation.