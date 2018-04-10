Eko Disco Denies Report of Non-remittance to NBET, Explains Power Outage in Ikoyi, Others

Ejiofor Alike

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company has denied that it was one of the distribution companies that failed to remit payment in respect of the bulk energy invoice presented by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) for the month of January, 2018.

The company has also explained that the power outage being experienced in some parts of Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Park view estate, Obalende, Idumagbo and other adjoining areas was due to the breakdown of some facilities at the Alagbon Transmission injection sub-station, which is a major source of bulk power supply to the company from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The company’s Chief Legal Officer, Wola Joseph-Ojoye, said in a statement yesterday that the company has been consistent in the settlement of energy invoices from NBET from month to month.

Joseph-Ojoye stated that an energy invoice for the previous month usually comes towards the end of the following month with the invoice bearing a due date for payment.

“The bill for the month of January 2018, said the statement, was received on February 26, 2018 and payment was made by the company on March 6, 2018 which was before the payment due date,” said the chief legal officer.

The EKEDC legal officer urged stakeholders to always cross check their facts with the company.

According to Joseph-Ojoye, being a customer-centric utility company, EKEDC owes its customers and members of the public the duty to communicate the true position of the company on the matter.

In another development, the company has given the reason behind the current power outage being experienced in some parts of Lagos Island.

A statement signed by the company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr. Godwin Idemuida, said the outage was due to the breakdown of some facilities at the Alagbon Transmission injection sub-station which is a major source of bulk power supply to the company from the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

Idemudia said the fault at Alagbon Transmission station has put the company’s distribution injection sub-stations in Adetokunbo Ademola way, Berkeley, Anifowose, Fowler and Idumagbo totally out of circuit.

According to him, areas being affected by the outage include Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Parkview Estate, Obalende, Idumagbo and other adjoining areas.

While appealing to its customers to please bear with the situation, Idemudia further said that the company had gotten an assurance from the Transmission Company of Nigeria that the fault on the facilities at Alagbon Transmission Station would soon be cleared for normal supply to be restored soon.