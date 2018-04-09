SIFAX Appoints Adewale General Manager

SIFAX Haulage, one of the subsidiaries of SIFAX Group has appointed Mr. Aderibigbe Adetayo Adewale as the new General Manager to run the affairs of the terminal.

The company in a statement said Adetayo possesses cross functional experience which has spanned the banking, insurance and logistics sub-sectors, with cognate professional experience in various organisations like AIICO Insurance, Fidelity Bank, Integrated Microfinance Bank, Megaload Trucking Limited, Central Cement & Logistics Company, Garden Creations Export Limited and Chisco Transport Nigeria Limited where he was the General Manager of the company’s haulage division before taking up the SIFAX Haulage & Logistics Limited’s job.