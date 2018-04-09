Lagos Pledges Support as 7th Greensprings/Kanu Football Camp Begins

Impressed with the organisation and the impact the annual Greensprings/Kanu Football Camp has had on grassroots football; the Lagos State Sports Commission has pledged its support to the organizers of the clinic.

From today April 8, hundreds of students across Nigeria will converge at the Lekki Campus of Greensprings School, as the 7th edition of the football camp begins under the watchful eyes of coaches from England and Netherlands, supported by their Nigerian counterparts.

According to the Executive Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Kweku Tandoh, the management of Greensprings School should be commended for the initiative as well as the lives of young people the camp has touched positively.

“It is a very good initiative and it has been on now for about 7years. For the camp to have gone this far, shows that it was well thought through and we can see the results of the program over the years. Lagos State especially has benefited a lot from the camp in terms of talent development and identification. For us, it also typified the path we want to follow; that is developing sports and education and ensuring that we are combining sports and education for our athletes because we want them to have a life after sports. There is no better guarantee than having an educational foundation. We are pleased with the camp and we are happy that it is going on so well and success stories are all over. We have two of the scholarship recipients presently in the Nigerian U-15 national team. It is a good program and we must commend Greensprings Schools for this initiative.

For the Head of Corporate Strategy, Greensprings School, Uche Ogbu, this year’s camp promises to be very exiting and impactful for the participants.

“This year’s camp is the 7th edition and it can only get better with the foreign coaches coming. We look forward to a time where our own coaches from Lagos state will be handling the camp and that is why we add the Train-the-Trainers session to the camp where the foreign coaches train their local counterparts and give them the basic coaching skills,” Ogbu said.