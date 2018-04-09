Ericsson Emerges OSS Leader for Sixth Consecutive Time

By Emma Okonji

Gartner has, again, placed Ericsson in the leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems (OSS). Ericsson maintains its position as a leader for the sixth consecutive time.

The company was also named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management in 2017.

OSS has become incubators for communication service providers as they shift from traditional operations to becoming digital service providers. In its 2018 report, Gartner’s Magic Quadrant positions “solutions that provide billing, customer care, rating, charging, pricing, partner relationship management, policy management, mediation, self-service, analytics and other related functions.”

From the Gartner report, “The ongoing current evolution toward digital infrastructure operations paves the way to the next big evolution in the industry: a fully automated, highly configurable, self-orchestrating horizontal software layer that supports hybrid physical and virtual resources. Over time, this new software-defined networking (SDN)-/network function virtualisation (NFV)-driven OSS execution layer (OSS orchestration) will replace current service layers. Leading vendors in this Magic Quadrant cover both the traditional OSS and the new OSS orchestration architectures in the form of SDN/NFV orchestration solution capabilities.”

Ericsson’s OSS solutions are helping digital enterprises worldwide to govern, manage and orchestrate hybrid networks holistically and in real time, turning legacy networks into elastic infrastructures that are lightweight, programmable and endlessly adaptable.

Head of Solution Area OSS, Ericsson, Mats Hellman, said: “We believe that the Gartner Magic Quadrant reports validate our strategic focus on digital transformation, and key industry challenges, such as IoT and 5G. We feel that, with Ericsson’s approach, customers succeed through analytics driven, automated network operations as well as our unwavering commitment to digitalisation and 5G.”

In 2017, Ericsson was also named a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. That was the fourth year in a row that Ericsson received the recognition for its IRCM suite.