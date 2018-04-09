CAF CONFED PLAYOFF: MFM, Akwa Utd on Tight Rope

The chances of top Nigerian club sides, Plateau United FC, Mountain of Fire and Miracle FC and Akwa United to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup got slimmer yesterday following the disappointing show they put up against their respective opponents.

Nigerian champions Plateau United won a narrow 2-1 against USM Alger of Algeria at the Agege Stadium while MFM failed to impress at their traditional home ground against visiting Djoliba FC of Mail. The Malians scored a late goal to win the first leg match 1-0l at the Agege Stadium with the return leg scheduled for Wednesday next week in Bamako.

In another encounter, Al-Hillal of Sudan defeated visiting Akwa United FC by two first half goals and the Nigerian side will have a mountain to climb during the week in the return leg in Uyo where must score three goals without conceding to reach group stage of the competition.

Earlier last Friday another representative, Enyimba FC secured a useful 1-1 away scoreline against Bidvest Wits of South Africa.