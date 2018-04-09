Buhari Leaves for London Monday, To Hold Talks With Theresa May

• No date on his return

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari will Monday leave Abuja for London, the United Kingdom capital, where according to the presidency, he will hold discussions on Nigerian – British relations with Prime Minister Theresa May.

A statement last night by Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, which described the visit as official, added that the president would also meet May ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGOM) scheduled for April 18 to 20.

THISDAY had reported last Monday that the president would arrive London today ahead of CHOGOM billed to take place next week.

According to Shehu, the president will also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr. Ben van Beurden, in connection with Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15billion in Nigeria’s oil industry.

He also said these investment ventures would lay the foundation for the next 20 years production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society.

The statement also said Buhari was due to renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, whom it described as a good friend of the president, on inter-religious harmony in Nigeria and world-wide.

It also said further meetings had been scheduled for the president to see some prominent British and Nigerians residing in Britain.

No date was given on the president’s return.