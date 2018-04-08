THE EXPENSIVE PRESENCE OF DERIN BRAITHWAITE AT OVER 60

Her femininity is big enough to embrace everything; even desolate spells and crashed marriages.

But for all the misery she has had to endure, Lagos society woman, lawyer and politician, Derin Braithwaite, has waded out of the sinking sands with barely a scratch or scar of defeat.

The ravishing woman has smothered the agony and desolation of her two crashed marriages. Rather than mope and wallow in self-pity, she has chosen to channel fulfilment from the remarkable feats of her sons in the academia.

She is even more excited about the prospects of hosting their marriages and becoming a grandma soon. Derin, daughter of late Chief Talabi Braithwaite, the doyen of Insurance, had her first marriage with Dele Ogedengbe, the former Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State, but hit the rocks.

Presumably wiser and expectant of a fairer deal, she got married to Kunle Disu, a businessman, but that too, ended very sadly. She has been single since her two failed marriages. But despite high society’s anticipation of a likely third marriage, matrimony is hardly on Derin’s mind. Not at this age! The former Chairman of Lagos Island West Local Government and former Special Adviser on Central Business District to Babatunde Raji Fashola of Lagos State, would rather focus on the feats of her sons.

After a glorious stint, spanning several decades in the social circle, it seems that the irrepressible forces of nature have combined to make her slow her roll. In the days when she held sway, no party was complete without her. She and her friends held the society scene by the throes, dictating its pulse at will and never letting up in the fashion department whenever it mattered. As time went by, however, younger socialites started sprouting, giving Derin and her friends a good run for their fashion and socializing facility. Now, it is age that is playing tricks on her physiognomy.