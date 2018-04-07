Another Glory Moment For Elumelu, Ojudu, Obasa,  Beckons    

After a successful outing last year, Timeline NG, an online news portal, and Timeline Awareness Initiative, are set to honour deserving individuals for their commitments to their chosen endeavours and contributions to the society at the forthcoming second edition of the annual Timeline Awareness Initiative Lecture scheduled to hold on April 19, at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the event has strategically been put together to sensitise the public on the roles journalists are expected to play before, during and after the next general election in 2019.

To underscore the seriousness of the vision behind the event, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, is expected to deliver a paper on News Reporting In The Age Of New Media, A Focus On 2019 General Election.

The event, which will be chaired by a former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, promises to attract many prominent Nigerians, including the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Mudashiru Obasa, and Chairman, Heirs Holding/UBA Board of Directors, Tony Elumelu, who will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, among others.