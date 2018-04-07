All-Nigerian Festival Holds in Lagos

The NIgeria tourism sector is set to experience a major boom with the All-Nigerian Festival, ANF, taking place in Lagos between April 13 and 15.

The first-of-its-kind in the country, the event which promises to promote Nigerian ways of life in its uniqueness would be graced by over 30 visitors from across the world amidst rare exhibition of food, fashion, local beverage, arts and craft, cultural dance and live music.

Put together by a group of entrepreneurs, including Lagos-based legendry fashion designer, Mr. Mo-Ami, food nutritionist, Miss Iyabo Lawani, iconic art and craft curator, Mrs. Nike Okundaye of Nike Art Gallery, DG of Nigerian Cultural troupe dance, Dr. Arnold Udoka and veteran Nigerian dance hall pioneer, instrumentalist and musician, Mr. Kupa Victory. The show which had the full support of the Lagos State Government essentially seeks to promote the cultural heritage of Nigeria.

Providing more details on the programme, curator of the programme, Kupa Victory stated that the festival would feature full cultural display from the different parts of the country.

“We will be promoting the local cuisines by showcasing the official food of each state in Nigeria to the international world. We will also be showcasing our local liquor like the kunu, zobo, which will be officially packaged. On fashion, we shall be looking at the different fashion styles peculiar to the different ethnic groups in Nigeria. For instance, there is a way the Bayelsan man dresses which is different from the dressing style of the Delta man. For the arts, we will be looking at arts, craft, cultural dance as well as music.

“In tandem with diversifying Nigeria’s economy, it is time the private sector takes the bull by the horns and take charge of the tourism sector. This urge in turn gave rise to the inspiration for us to partner with the Federal Government (through the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture) to create a market place which will feature cuisines and culture of the West African country, culminating in a festive exhibition. Of course, guests and visitors are assured of guaranteed security from the Lagos State Police command and private security. We therefore expect that subsequent host states will emulate the anticipated success of this edition as we plan to make the ANF an annual event.”

Speaking further, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Folarin Adeyemi, commended the initiative and also reaffirmed the state support for the cultural gathering.

“It is the desire of the governor to always support individuals, groups and organisations that are interested in arts and culture and by extension tourism activities in Lagos state. Hence, partnering with the organisers of this event is not a coincidence as we have done a lot in the past two years of our administration.” Adeyemi stated.