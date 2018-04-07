2018 COMMONWEALTH GAMES: D’Tigers Hope to Bounce Back against 

- Canada Today after Loss to New Zealand
New Zealand dominated and won all the quarters on a night that the Ike Diogu captained side will want to forget in a hurry as they focus on the next game against North American side, Canada today.
After a close game in the first and second quarters which ended 24-15 and 26-20 points respectively in favour of New Zealand, D’Tigers could not cope with the firepower of the team currently ranked 38 in the latest FIBA ranking in the third quarter as they widened the margin with a 31-8 scoreline before sealing the victory with another 29-22points scoreline to wrap up the game.
Making his national team debut, homeboy, Istfanus Yakubu scored 10points with just about 14minutes on the floor with the technical crew giving all the players bar Musa Usman a taste of action in the opening game.
Reacting after the game, Coach Mohammed Abdulrahman who stood in alongside Aderemi Adewunmi for Alex Nwora said that apart from having a good day at the office, their opposition also dominated in rebounds and from the 3 point line.
The head coach of Gombe Bulls Basketball Club conceded that his team met a more experienced team and would have lost if similar circumstance presented itself all over again.
“I don’t think anything went wrong, I think we just played against a team that is more experienced than we are. New Zealand is a combination of players in the professional level and well paid playing this game.
To make it even worse, they had a great day. They shot well from the 3 point line and dominated us in rebounds which played a major role in our defeat.”
According to the former Nigerian international, lessons have been learnt and the team can only get better in their next game against Canada who are ranked 23 in the world.
“The good thing is, we are going to get better going into the next game. We have learnt to know that the only way we can get through this is only if we play as a team.”
He explained that with better sense of team play and cohesion within the squad ahead of their next game, the team will surely play better.
“Our game plan against Canada tomorrow will be more aggressive. We are going to play with much confidence, trust in ourselves and even more importantly play as a unit.”
A loss against Canada will bring their medal chase to an abrupt end even with a game left to play against the host.
Evans Wins First Gold for Wales
Wales claimed their first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia thanks to weightlifter Gareth Evans.
Evans, who represented Team GB at London 2012, posted a total of 299kg across the snatch and clean and jerk disciplines to win the -69kg category.
The 31-year-old’s total was 2kg better than the total put up by Sri Lanka’s Dissanayake Mudiyanselage with Deepak Lather claiming bronze for India.
England secured a seventh Gold Coast gold medal when Sarah Vasey continued the team’s fine start to the swimming competition with victory in the women’s 50m breaststroke.
Vasey was some way off the pace set by Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson in the early metres but produced a powerful finish to touch just in front of her chief medal rival.
Team-mate Alice Tai made it five golds for England in the pool so far with a dominant display in the final of the women’s S9 100m backstroke, winning by almost three seconds.
Scotland’s Katie Archibald celebrates taking gold in the women’s 3000m track pursuit
There was also a second success in the velodrome for Scotland, where Katie Archibald beat Australia’s Rebecca Wiasak in the final of the women’s 3000m individual pursuit.
Archibald finished one-and-a-half seconds ahead of Wiasak to add to the gold medal won on Thursday by Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham in the blind and visually impaired 1000m time-trial.
But there would be no dream family double as Katie’s brother John Archibald was beaten in the final of the men’s 4000m individual pursuit by England’s Charlie Tanfield.
Tanfield, who had set a new Commonwealth Games record in qualifying for the final, built a healthy lead in the first half of the race and held on by seven-tenths of a second after Archibald finished strongly.
He had also won a silver medal as part of England’s team pursuit squad on Thursday.