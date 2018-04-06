Death Sentence: Agbofodoh’s Son Fights Back, Alleges Political Undercurrent

Seeks FG’s intervention, heads for appeal

Peace Obi

The first son of High Chief Newton Agbofodoh, the embattled Traditional Prime Minister (Unuewvodo) of Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Darlington Newton has alleged high wire political undercurrent in the death sentence by hanging slammed on his father by Delta State High Court 4, Asaba.

The younger Newton made the allegation in a chat with journalists in Warri on Sunday, April 1. He claimed that the purported political grievance against the sacked Uvwie Local Government Area Chairman, Hon. Henry Baro Minabonware was extended to “my father who is neither a member of PDP or APC. It’s just because Baro is my father’s nephew. My dad was accused of not working for Peoples Democratic Party in the 2015 Governorship /House of Assembly elections,” Newton said.

According to him, the court judgment sentencing his father to death over the murder of one John Mogidi on the testimony of Innocent Chukwuma Akemu that he was accomplice in the murder “raises more doubt, because the same Innocent Akemu, a PDP member, initially said he doesn’t know anyone in Ekpan.”

While calling on the federal government, members of the traditional institution to intervene with a view to saving his father over perceived taboo in Urhobo land, especially Uvwie, Newton vowed that they will head to Appeal Court and explore all legal avenues “until justice is served”.