Committee Recovers 600 Rustled Cows in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A committee set up for the recovery of rustled cattle has said it has been able to recover over 614 cows and other animals in the last one month.

The animals were recovered from Mariga, Mokwa, Rijau and Bosso Local Government Areas.

Thw Secretary of the committee, Alhaji Yakubu Sani, who made this known in a statement made available to journalists, said six suspects arrested in connection with the rustled cattle had been handed over to the police prosecution.

Yakubu Sani said the recovered cattle and sheep had also been returned to their original owners.

The Chairman of the committee, Ardo Samaila Ahmed Rebe, also in the statement expressed gratitude to security agencies in the state for their support to the committee which had brought cattle rustling to the barest minimum in the state.

Rebe however, appealed for more logistic supports for the committee to be able to perform its duty more diligently.