Wike Chairs Taskforce on Illegal Road Trading

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has set up a Special Taskforce chaired by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, to clear illegal traders from major roads and streets in Port Harcourt and its environs.

In a press statement issued Thursday after the State Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Emma Okah, said the decision to set up a high-powered taskforce and chaired by the governor was to demonstrate the irreversible determination of government to rid major roads in the state capital of environmental hazards and sanitary embarrassment and nuisance which the activities of illegal traders were inflicting on the state and her people.

He said the government had noted with sadness the recalcitrance of street traders who had continuously dared the efforts of government to keep the roads and environment clean.

“Sadly, they mess up the environment, litter the roads, cause disorder and contribute nothing by way of tax or otherwise to clean their mess,” he lamented.

According to him, “As a government, we owe a duty to those we serve to protect the environment, enhance sanitation and promote order in our state,” adding that “illegal traders in our major roads are on the wrong side of the law and will face the right music.”

Details later…