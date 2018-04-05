US Firm Introduces Smartcurrency to Boost Healthcare System in Nigeria

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

As part of its effort to make healthcare system more affordable and accessible, a United States Firm, CoinMD has introduced smart currency to boost the healthcare system in Nigeria.

The universal healthcare marketplace was launched in November last year in United States, and has now been launched in Nigeria with the company targeting 100,000 users and 5,000 businesses in one year.

The CEO and Founder, Tom McMurrain while addressing a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja said that goal of CoinMD is to make healthcare accessible and affordable to anybody that wants to live a healthier, wealthier and happier lifestyle.

He revealed that the company has launched a Jumia like website that only has healthcare products on it and people apply CoinMD crptocurrency to all the activities, stressing that the company is also rewarding people living a healthy life style.

According to him, “if I work a hundred thousand steps I can earn a cryptocurrency. If I burn a thousand calories I can earn a cryptocurrency; if I had an eight hours night sleep, I will have a cryptocurrency for a good night sleep. What we are trying to do in CoinMD is to use it as a reward mechanism where we can reward people for living a healthy lifestyle. You can also earn coin by referring propel to our company as well.”

McMurrain emphasised that CoinMD being a universal healthcare marketplace that is about traditional medicine, natural medicine, health clubs, massage and yoga, health and medical tourism, vertinary services, among others.

He stated: “It’s really about been able to afford healthier lifestyle products which are typically more expensive. I would say we are more into integrated medical services. We are more into preventive medicine, we like people to live a healthier lifestyle so that they dont have to go to the doctor all the time.”

To kick start the company’s activities in Nigeria therefore, he said CoinMD has met with the first company that signed on to its healthcare mmarkeplace platform on Monday in Abuja.

“We just launched here, we are just getting started. But we have numbers that are coming in to our organisation by their thousands. They will refer their preferred healthcare providers. So, if you come on as one of our members and you want to get access to our cryptocurrency, we also going to ask you what healthcare provider do you like, would you invite them to our platform and they can list their business for free, in fact we will give them $40 in CoinMD for listing their business,” McMurrain noted.