Methodist Church Holds Its Annual Synod

All is now set for the 12th annual synod of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Lagos West.

The three-day event coming up at Methodist Cathedral, Palm – Avenue, Mushin, Lagos will kick off thursday with the ministerial and lay sessions.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode, is expected to declare the synod open during the opening ceremony tomorrow while the synod programme will be rounded off with a thanksgiving service on April 8 at the same venue during the 10 a.m. service.

The Public Relations Officer of the church, Abiona Babarinde, said the theme for this year’s synod: ‘Strive for peace and Holiness’ has been prayerfully selected to challenge the citizenry of this great country, Nigeria to turn to God, seek for peace and be holy.

According to the chief host of the synod, the Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Revd. Oluyemisi Ogunlere, he said: “The promise of God to us as a nation and the whole world in general is to bring a total stoppage to all the calamities in our land, all natural disasters and self destructions around us and ultimately turn all our challenges to opportunities with the new things that God will do in our lives as his beloved children. As Methodist, we’ve challenged ourselves to take a position on how best we can create and add value to our immediate societies by bringing it to the front burner at this year’s Synod of the Diocese and pray for peace and togetherness among nations all over the world especially in our dear country Nigeria.”

This year’s synod is expected to attract notable personalities within and outside the Methodist family to be led by Dr. Samuel Uche, Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, amongs others.