Saraki Facilitates Construction of 100 Classrooms in Kwara Schools

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has facilitated the construction of about 100 classrooms through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for pupils of various schools in the Kwara Central Senatorial District, Kwara State.

Saraki said the move is to add value to the quality and standard of education of the pupils. The project is under the 2016 and 2017 budget of the constituency project of the National Assembly.

The Director General of Mandate Office of Abubakar Bukola Saraki Constituency Office, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi, who spoke to journalists on the development on behalf of Saraki, said the gesture was meant to complement the efforts of the state government at boosting the quality of education in the state.

“During the 2016 budget, the UBEC released about 47 new classrooms slot to the constituency and they have been constructed and completed for the usage of the pupils. In the 2017 budget, the constituency also received 47 new classrooms slot and the construction of the new classrooms will start anytime from now.

With this new development, all the old dilapidated classrooms in the constituency have almost been replaced with the new ones so as to bring new lease of life to the learning of the pupils.”

He expressed the senate president’s commitment towards education standard of the state, particularly people of his constituency.

He also explained that a lot of programmes are on ground for the people of the state and implored Kwarans to continue to support the government to ensure that more development comes to their doorsteps.

He also announced plans by the constituency office to distribute thousands of school materials to various schools like laboratory equipment, writing books, school furniture, computer sets and generators, among others.

He said the materials would help address the non-availability of materials needed for the students to excel in their academics.

The senate president also promised that the present government in the state would continue to listen to the yearnings and aspirations of the people, particularly those at the grassroots.