Obasanjo Can’t Speak for Nigerians, Says APC Chieftain

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Chairman of the Forum of Non National Working Committee (NWC) members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Nasiru Danu, has said former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s assessment of President Muhammadu Buhari is personnel and cannot represent the view of Nigerians.

Obasanjo had last Monday described the Buhari administration as an irredeemable failure, asking Nigerians to not reinforce failure in the 2019 general election.

However, Danu said there was no way failure would be ascribed to the APC-led administration that has achieved several milestone in the areas of security, infrastructure and economy.

Danu, who spoke to journalists at the national secretariat of the party yesterday in Abuja, asked Nigerians to continue to support President Buhari, saying the statements credited to Obasanjo on the re-election ambition of the president were his personal opinion.

He said though Obasanjo as an elder statesman has the right to make his assessments, his assertions on the performance of President Buhari were more of politics than anything else.

When asked to give own assessment of President Buhari’s administration ahead of the 2019, the APC chieftain said:

“The truth is that everybody can have his opinion on an issue but to me, this is a successful administration. Buhari never promised to be a miracle worker. In three years, the success of this administration in the economy and security are obvious.

“There is no country that can progress or have meaningful development with the past levels of corruption. When somebody says he is a failure, failure in what? Are we talking about the railways lines connecting the country? The Port Harcourt-Maiduguri or Lagos-Kano rail line? The Mambilla project, the second Niger Bridge and many more.”

On insecurity, Danu said compared to what we had before, there are improvements.

“Before Buhari, we were having attacks even in Abuja not Maiduguri but you can see the successes clearly. This is an election year. People are entitled to their own opinion. Obasanjo is an elder statesman and he is entitled to his own opinion. That is not the opinion of Nigerians,” he said.