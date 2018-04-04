NAHCO Wins Nigav Award

One of Nigeria’s leading ground handling company, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, nahco aviance, has again clinched the Airport Ground Handling Special Achievement Award at the 2017Nigeria Aviation (NIGAV)Awards, held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, over the weekend.

Among the 44 categories of awards, nahco aviance was announced the winner of the only award for ground handling, while the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Meteorology Agency (NIMET), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Bi-courtney and 37 other institutions and individuals also won different categories of awards.

The Nigerian Aviation Awards, one of the nation’s most prestigious air transport awards is an annual event organised by FCI International Limited, and it seeks to recognise companies, organisations and individuals for best practices and outstanding contributions towards developing the nation’s aviation industry.

The Managing Director/CEO of NAHCO Plc, Mr. Idris Yakubu said it was heartwarming to see that the efforts the company is putting in place to achieve exemplary service is being noticed and appreciated.

Yakubu thanked the organisers for the award, adding that it will only inspire the Company to greater heights.

Speaking on the choice of nahco aviance as the winner of the Special Achievement Award, the Chairman of FCI, Mr. Fortune Idu, said that nahco aviance has consistently demonstrated excellence in the industry.

According to him, the Company’s choice as a winner had never been disputed since its culture of excellence sets it apart from other operators in the sector.

Over the years, nahco aviance has won several NIGAV awards in various categories. These include as Ground Handling Operator of the year 2009, Best Passenger Facilitation Company of the year 2010 and Handling Company of the Year award for 2012 and 2013 editions back-to- back. This latest award made it the Company’s fifth NIGAV award from inception. It is the fourth industry awards so far received by nahco aviance in the year 2018.

Only recently, nahco aviance won the African Corporate Leadership Excellence Prize at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos. The Award was an affirmation of the Company’s high ratings in the corporate world, especially in the Aviation sector. The award was organised by the African Institute for Leadership Excellence.