Edo SUBEB to Train 2,000 Teachers on ICT

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has concluded plans to train about 2,000 public school teachers on ICT-based teaching under the Edo State Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo BEST) programme.

The acting Chairman of Edo SUBEB and Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, who disclosed this recently, said the programme would cater for the needs of all stakeholders, including pupils, teachers, headmasters/mistresses, parents, communities and school infrastructure.

She said Edo BEST, which is a strategic vision to revamp SUBEB and the Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) and transform basic education in the state, will be piloted in 300 schools.

Oviawe said teachers that do not participate in the first phase of the training will not be allowed to teach in the 300 pilot schools because only those with the right skills set, competence and tools will be able to deliver on the learning outcomes expected from the schools.

“It is important that our teachers know that for the 300 pilot schools, any teacher who did not participate in the training cannot remain in the school. This is because they need to be trained in the new pedagogy before they can implement it.

“The programme is being launched in phases with the pilot involving 300 schools. To prepare for this pilot, teachers have been asked to volunteer to be part of the training on improved pedagogy and easy to use technology.”

According to her, “over 2,000 teachers are needed to volunteer to be part of the training. The training does not involve any type of testing or assessment. While it is voluntary now, in the next academic year, the training is going to be compulsory for every teacher in our state.”

She said the training will last for two weeks and each participant will receive a computer tablet and other resources, adding, “Governor Godwin Obaseki is very interested in kick-starting a reward system for teachers who love their job and are interested in improving themselves so that they can be the best transformative teachers for our pupils.”

The special adviser explained that the process for the mobilisation of the participating teachers has already started, adding that “education secretaries in the 18 local government areas were mandated to forward the message about this training to all schools. Those interested were asked to send a text message with their names, salary grade level, educational qualification, current school, LGEA where they are teaching now as well as their title – teacher or headmaster/headmistress.

“The teachers’ union is aware of this training and has expressed its unalloyed support.”