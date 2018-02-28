Buhari Re-appoints Segun Awolowo as NEPC CEO

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Mr. Olusegun Awolowo as the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

In a terse statement, Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said Awolowo’s letter was signed by Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Disclosing that the appointment will subsist for another four years, Adesina said: “Mr. Awolowo, a lawyer and scion of the Obafemi Awolowo family, was first appointed to the NEPC position in 2013.”

  • Toby

    We must keep in mind that this man does not superintend the export of oil and gas where the real coins is. Buhari and his cabal actually handles that one.

  • Jon West

    APC election manifesto gearing up. We have reappointed your son to his silly job and his in-law is with us as the lameduck Second- in -Command at the Villa, so please vote for us so that we can hand over to you in 2023, my dear Afonjites. And some fools will swallow the bait as they did centuries ago at Ilorin. Now they regret at leisure. To hell with Nigeria!!