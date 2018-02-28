Buhari Re-appoints Segun Awolowo as NEPC CEO

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Mr. Olusegun Awolowo as the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

In a terse statement, Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said Awolowo’s letter was signed by Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Disclosing that the appointment will subsist for another four years, Adesina said: “Mr. Awolowo, a lawyer and scion of the Obafemi Awolowo family, was first appointed to the NEPC position in 2013.”