Buhari’s Son, Yusuf, Undergoes Surgery After Power-bike Crash

Omololu Ogunmade

in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, on Tuesday night went through a surgical procedure after a power-bike crash that left him with a severe head injury and multiple fractures.

The development, it was learnt, left him unconscious before he was rushed to an Abuja hospital where doctors fought hard to stabilise him.

THISDAY learnt that the young man was racing on a power-bike in Gwarinpa, Abuja, when he had the crash.

An online medium, Daily Nigerian, reported that while Yusuf was racing with a friend, he attempted to overtake a vehicle but skidded off the road, sustaining injuries that made him unconscious.

His mother, Aisha, who was said to have been quickly alerted about the incident, directed his movement to Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja for prompt medical attention.

Confirming the story in a statement yesterday, Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said Yusuf broke his limb and sustained head injury in the accident. According to him, he had undergone surgery and was now in stable condition, adding that both the president and his wife were grateful to Nigerians for their goodwill and prayers.

Shehu said: “Yusuf Buhari had a motorbike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

“The President and his wife, Aisha are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son. May God reward you all.”