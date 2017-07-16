Don’t Underrate Obiano in Guber Poll, Ngige Advises APC

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has advised members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to underrate the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Ngige gave the advice at a zonal stakeholders meeting of the party held in Awka at the weekend, saying that the party would be meeting an incumbent governor and as such, the task of removing him from office might not be easy.

He said: “Anambra governorship election will not be a tea party. We will be facing an incumbent governor that is strong in propaganda, and very chauvinistic too. So we must work hard not to factionalise ourselves.”

The former governor expressed happiness over the harmony that has existed among aspirants on the platform of the party, calling on them to maintain their support for the party and whoever emerges at as candidate.

“What is important is that we will go into this election the same way we went into the presidential election with a very transparent primary election,” the minister said.

Details later…