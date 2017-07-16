APC Withdraws from A’Ibom Council Poll

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Five months to the conduct of the local government election in Akwa Ibom State, crisis has stated to evolve as the leading opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has withdrawn from the election.

Accordingly, the party said it had instructed its team of lawyers to institute legal action in a competent court of law against the state electoral umpire, the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC).

The Chairman of AKISIEC, Mrs. Gloria Ukpong had at a meeting recently attended by chairmen and secretaries of no fewer than 20 of the registered political parties in the state unfolded plans to conduct the council poll fixed for November 11, 2017.

For two years now, the 31 councils in the state are being managed by caretaker committee members appointed by the ruling party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Edet Bassey, in a statement released in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital claimed lack of trust and confidence alleging that the State Electoral body was not committed to a free, fair, and transparent poll.

The party recalled what it passed through in previous elections conducted under the watch of the current of the electoral boss, which was reasoned to have lacked integrity and fair-mindedness in the conduct of those elections.

“The State Executive Committee, the Strategic Committee and the Legal Advisory Council of the party, (APC) have taken a decision not to partake in the LG elections scheduled for November 11, 2017.

“The decision of the party is predicated on the absolute lack of trust and confidence in the capacity of the state electoral empire, Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct a free, fair and credible local government election.

“Our resolve not to participate in the election is sequel to the antecedent of AKISIEC and the unpalatable experience of opposition political parties in two previous LG elections (2007 to 2012) superintendent over by AKISIEC under the very same chief electoral commissioner whom we reasonably believe lacks the integrity, fair-mindedness and probity to conduct LG election in the state”, the party declared.