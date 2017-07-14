FG to Support LADOL on Jobs Creation, Local Content

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has pledged continued supports for the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics base (LADOL) to focus on multiple jobs creation as well as its sustained local content drive.

Comptroller of Immigration, Lagos Seaport/Marine Command, Modupe Anyalech stated this during a working visit to LADOL Free Zone (LFZ) in Lagos.

Anyalech, who hailed the massive investment in infrastructure in LADOL, said such initiative was worthy of the support of other government agencies who operate at the base.

The LADOL base in Apapa pilotage district, Lagos, is currently playing host to the Integration of a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) oil production platform that has been described as first of its kind to take place in the Sub-Saharan Africa.

The project valued at over $3.8 billion and being undertaken by Korea-based Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) with LADOL as the local content partner, is currently providing thousands of direct and indirect jobs to trained Nigerians in lucrative offshore operation.

The immigration chief, who expressed delight at the zone said: “LADOL is out to create jobs and since they are out to also sustain their local content drive, I think all they need from us is encouragement and we will do our part to encourage them”.

According to her, “we look forward to when LADOL will achieve their heart desire which is making it 100 per cent local base in the next couple of years as highlighted by the management.”

To this end, the Immigration chief also urged other government agencies such as Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Customs Service, Civil Defense, as well as the Nigerian Navy to continue to work in unity to assist LADOL in achieving their heart’s desire.

She noted that the company has successfully created a peaceful and conducive Environment for all agencies to work in an industrial village of international standards.

According to her, “I really want to commend NEPZA, they are doing well. And I want to appeal to other government agencies (like) Customs, Navy, Civil Defense, and Immigration to also remain focused in working as a team.

“For the Civil Defence and Immigration we are cousins because we are in the same ministry and we run the same board, so we don’t have a choice than to work as a team. But for the other agencies, we cannot do it alone, we need each other. If Immigration is here and there is no customs, the work process is not complete, and if there is no Navy, the work process is also not complete.”

Managing Director of LADOL, Dr. Amy Jadesimi in her remarks commended Nigeria Immigration Service for their immense support to the company, stressing that, “we look forward to many more years of working successfully and closely with the government agencies in LADOL, helping us make Nigeria West Africa’s hub for maritime, fabrications and oil, gas and logistics services.”

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), had recently lauded activities at LADOL saying the indigenous oil and gas logistics service provider is a testimony of the success story of Local Content laws in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the regulatory agency, Simbi Kesiye Wabote stated this in Lagos when he led a team of his officials and other top industry service providers on a facility tour of the base.

Accompanied by top management officials of some multinational oil companies comprising Adax, Chevron, Eni and Total, the executive secretary pointed out that the visit was essentially to carry out an on –the-spot assessment of the level of local content compliance on the project so far.

Wabote, who noted that the compliance level was satisfactory, said he was particularly gratified that such remarkable fit was coming from a 100 per-cents Nigerian-owned facility, “even as they are moving up in compliance with our directives.

He said: “It is really a pleasure to be here for the first time since my appointment, though my agency has been working closely with LADOL over the years. We are here specifically to appraise the Egina project, and I can safely say that LADOL is a poster child of Nigerian Local Content development with over 90 per-cents Nigerians working in the facility.”

“While urging the management to remain committed to its set goals and objectives in ensuring cost savings, jobs creation as well as technology development,” he said the board will apply, “all available instruments to galvanize patronage for the facility.”

He said: “The current administration is working hard to create jobs, and that is part of what LADOL is doing here. They have embraced local content and that has a multiplier effect of lowering cost of doing business.”

Explaining further, he said when activities such as the Egina fabrication are taking place where the facility would be required, cost is reduced.

“Security of supplies is also an important factor here. It reduces cost tremendously, and that is good for business,” he added.