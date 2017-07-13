Lifestyle, Diet, Radiation Identified as Major Causes of Low Sperm Count in Men

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The rate at which men are developing low sperm count making it difficult to impregnate their wives has reached an alarming stage, as experts have identified lifestyle, dietary, lack of exercise and radiation as major causes of such situation, in as much as the women have their numerous causes as well.

Male infertility has been described as infertility traceable solely to the male, which is on the increase as 50 per cent of infertility is related to it.

In his presentation, the Managing Director of Nordica Fertility Centre (Lagos, Asaba, Asokoro FCT) enumerated the benefits of NFC and urged Nigerians with issues of child birth to approach any of their facility for proper medical counseling and diagnosis.

He pointed out that their services include; comprehensive gynaecological assessment, endoscopic surgery, pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), sex selection, supermarket donation, counseling, in-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and many others.

An expert and Consultant at Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Happiness Aikuele delivering a lecture on male infertility at a presentation organised by Nordica Fertility Centre in Owerri, the Imo State capital, noted that low sperm count exist in one out of 20 men while one out of four men also suffer from one fertility problem or the other.

He added that other causes of infertility in men include undescended testes, infection, torsin (twisting of the testes in scrotum), medicines and chemicals, radiation damage, and other unknown causes such as retrograde ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, medical illness (diabetes).

In his remarks the Director of Fertility Awareness Advocate Initiative (FAAI), Omoz Evborokhai decried the level of secrecy people have on the issue, adding that it was high time they started opening up so that reprieve would come their way.