APDA Dissolves Media Committee, to Constitute Board of Trustees Soon

In a bold move aimed at repositioning the party, National Chairman of the newly registered Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), Mallam Shitu Kabir Mohammed, Monday announced the dissolution of the media and communications committee of the party.

In a statement he personally signed, Mallam Mohammed also debunked reports of the existence of a Board of Trustees (BoT) for the party, stating that the board had not been constituted.

According to him, the “APDA wishes to inform the public that only two of the three statutory organs of the Party namely National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) have so far been constituted by the party while the BoT Committee is yet to be constituted until we find men and women of impeccable characters that had served our country meritoriously with unblemished track records to occupy the exalted body.”

He said the party would soon constitute the BoT, Council of Elders and the remaining organs of the party as soon as possible.

While announcing the dissolution of the media and communications committee of the party, the National Chairman said the decision was informed by the need to avoid conflict of interest.

“APDA wishes to inform public that due to the inclusion of some practitioners who are in paid employs of some media houses, which has resulted in conflict of interest, the party has therefore resolved to dissolve the committee with immediate effect. A new committee will be constituted shortly.”

Mohammed in the statement encouraged Nigerians especially the youths to take advantage of the party in its robust offer of 30 per cent of all elective and appointive party positions to women, 25 per cent to youths and five per cent to persons with special needs respectively by coming out to register en-masse as members.