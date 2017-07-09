PASTOR PAUL ADEFARASIN BUILDS MULTI BILLION NAIRA RETIREMENT HOME IN BANANA

Perhaps the most expensive estate in Africa, those conversant with Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, know that to get a piece of land there is no child’s play. In that same estate courted by only billionaires is where gangling televangelist and founder of House on The Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has settled for to build a mouth-watering retirement home. A sight for sore eyes, the massive mansion is sited on a vast expanse of land. He can afford it after all.

The self-confessed billionaire presides over a church with branches across Nigeria and a multi billion naira-worth cathedral in Lagos. Adefarasin, a University of Miami, USA-trained architect reportedly supervises the construction of the building personally as he does not trust anyone enough to do a good job for him. The revelation of the house comes a few weeks after a branch of his church in Abuja got burnt shortly after a mid-year thanksgiving. On the burnt Abuja church building, the smooth-talking cleric, had said: “While some parts of the complex were damaged by the fire, the swift co-ordinated response by many including the following: NEMA, the Federal Fire Service (Abuja), NJI, NNPC, Julius Berger, the HOTR staff & members, and several friends & well wishers of the house.

All of whom responded to the incident & contributed in no small way to the containment and eventual extinguishing of the fire. We commend the professionalism of all the first responders and thank them for the invaluable service they rendered.”