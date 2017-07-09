Monitor Activities of Children on Social Media, Sultan Advises Parents

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sunday called on parents in the country to monitor the activities of their children on social media to avoid them engaging in immoral activities.

The monarch gave the advice at the closing ceremony of the national Quranic competition for Girls’ Secondary Schools held at the Sultan Maccido Institute of Quran and General Studies in Sokoto.

He said the need for parents to monitor the activities of their children on social media networks like facebook became necessary so as to prevent them from indulging in anti-social activities.

The monarch described as disheartening the way and manner youths spend much of their time on facebook rather than focus on their education.

He emphasised that it was the responsibility of parents to do whatever it takes to prevent their children from deviating from Islamic teachings.

Details later…