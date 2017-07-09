Lagos Jazz Series Quintet Makes History

Few months ago, they lunged and tore at each other like heat-crazed feral cats, but as you read, the bitterness and angst that seized have dissipated, without trace. Thus the top business people are wiser now. Having experienced the motions of the action and counteraction that ignites the reciprocal struggle of discordant powers, they have settled their beef and achieved harmony with the universe.

For the first time since the inception of JazzSal in Cape Verde,a Nigerian music band will be performing.

The band is no other but the Lagos Jazz Series Quintet who left the country recently for the event that opened yesterday. Sal is one of the ten Islands that make up Cape Verde.

The trip to JazzSal, ignites a musical exchange programme between the two festivals. This exchange has been described by some music experts and lovers as quite novel. This is the first-time musicians from Nigeria are going to Cape Verde to perform on the main stage at JazzSal.

The Lagos Jazz Series, which is the music festival founded by Oti Bazunu in 2010, has evolved to become one of Africa’s most anticipated music calendar festivals.

A few years ago, Bazunu recruited music graduates from the Music Society of Nigeria (Muson Centre), honed their skills and today they are among the line-up performers representing Nigeria credibly in Cape Verde.

Speaking on the invitation of the Nigerian Jazz group, Bazunu said: “The Cape Verdians seem to have huge respect for the musical skills of the boys – as we do for the small Island country folks. We are totally honored to have been billed for their main Stage at JazzSal.”

According to Bazunu, the LJS Quintet – featuring Opeyemi Omotayo on the Piano, Johnson Eyo on Bass, Tosin Paul on Drums, Taiwo Clegg on trumpet and Philip Iwuagwu on Guitar, are totally prepared to pelt-out some straight-ahead jazz and Afrobeat.

The group is also expected to perform a few gigs at some of the fine hotels and resorts on the Island.