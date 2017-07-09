FG Unveils ‘Tour Nigeria’ Tourism Brand

Demola Ojo

The Federal Government through the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation has unveiled a new brand under which the nation’s tourism assets would be promoted, with a unique brand logo to be used as a marketing tool registered and patented.

Speaking at the brand launch in Lagos saturday, the Director General of the NTDC, Mr Folorunsho Folarin-Coker, said; “The brand is an ambitious attempt at promoting tourism in Nigeria that aims to shape the narrative on Nigeria as a major destination for tourism, hospitality, arts and entertainment in Africa.”

According to Coker, the “Tour Nigeria” brand was conceived to drive domestic consumption of Nigeria’s tourism products, create new tourism markets, add to the nation’s GDP, create employment, and increase spending in the economy.

To drive the initiative, a strategic five-point action plan with the acronym CHIEF was revealed. CHIEF represents Corporate Governance & Regulations; Human Capital Development; Infrastructural Development; Events and Marketing; and Finance & Investment.

Established in 1992, the NTDC is an agency under the Ministry of Information and Culture and the apex tourism agency in Nigeria. It is charged with marketing and promoting Nigeria’s tourism and make tourism a major pillar of the economy.