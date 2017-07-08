 Umahi Appoints New CPS

Ebonyi State Correspondent of Sun Newspapers, Emmanuel Uzor has emerged the new Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr.David Umahi. Uzor replaced the former Chief press Secretary, Emma Anya, who was disengaged two weeks ago over alleged lackluster performance. The appointment was announced by the State Commissioner for information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe yesterday. Onwe noted that the appointment takes immediate effect. Uzor joined Sun newspaper in 2010 and has worked in Onitsha in Anambra state before his last transfer to Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital in August, 2015 before his appointment. He holds double degrees in Philosophy and Mass Communication from the University of Ibadan and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka respectively. He also holds Bachelors of Philosophy, B’PHL from the Pontificate University, Urban, Rome and Diploma in Latin from St Joseph University, Rome.