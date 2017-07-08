Design Prize for Futuristic Kia Telluride Concept

By Bennett Oghifo



The Kia Telluride, a full-size SUV concept from Kia Motors, has received a prestigious design prize from the International Designers Society of America (IDSA). Kia received a 2017 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) bronze medal in the ‘Transportation’ category for the concept car, which was unveiled last year at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Kia has built a reputation for world-class design in recent years, and previously won IDEA prizes for the design of the 2014 Soul and GT4 Stinger Concept, as well as the 2012 Rio. The Telluride was designed at Kia’s California design studio, Kia Design Center America.

Peter Schreyer, President and Chief Design Officer of Kia Motors commented: “The Telluride is a bold statement for Kia, providing a glimpse into how our designers would elevate levels of luxury into Kia’s future SUV lineup.

It highlights how our designers are creating compelling concept vehicles as a foundation to lead into production-ready cars. I am very proud of our design team and the award from IDSA. It is a great honor for all of us.”