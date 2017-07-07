Kaduna Electric Laments Energy, Equipment Theft.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kaduna Electric, Garba Haruna, has described vandalism of power supply assets and energy theft as the biggest challenges militating against steady power supply in the company’s franchise area.

He made the assertion yesterday in Kaduna when he paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Mr. Agyole Abeh, in his office.

Haruna who referred to the police as “the most strategic institution in internal security, told the Police Commissioner that the North-West Power Limited, the promoter of Kaduna Electric, made an initial investment of 168 million US dollars to acquire the electricity company and have made further investment of billions of naira to strengthen and reinforce the network after taking.

He, however, lamented that the company’s effort is being undermined by the menace of energy theft and vandalism.

He therefore appealed to the police chief for protection of the company’s facilities and personnel, stating that the visit was aimed at strengthening the existing relationship between the company and the state police command.

“We have invested in technology, but technology alone cannot provide the much needed security to our personnel and asset. Hence, we solicit your cooperation and assistance in this regard,” the electricity boss stated.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abeh, assured the Kaduna Electric team that the command would provide all necessary security and support to the company’s installation and personnel.

“Power supply infrastructure are among what we call vulnerable and key points, high areas that police attaches importance to, we are always ready to provided needed security to your personnel and installation” the police boss stated.

He also disclosed that the command’s response capability is 20 minutes within the city centre.