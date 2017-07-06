Mortgage Financing: APCON Eyes N13bn Earmarked for Civil Servants

The newly inaugurated Chairman of the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), APCON chapter, Ahmed Yelwa, has promised members of staff of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), of easy access to the Federal Civil Servants Mortgage Refinancing scheme.

Yelwa, who spoke during the chapter’s inauguration, emphasised that the struggle for better condition of service was a continuous one in the life of public servant.

According to Yelwa, top on his agenda would be that APCON chapter will facilitate corporate registration with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, without which the chapter cannot enjoy any federal government welfare pack.

He said: “To the best of my knowledge, I am the only staff in APCON that currently leaves in government financed housing estate on owner occupier bases and assess a loan of N8.4 million from Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to pay for the property. I would do my best to ensure as many as possible enjoy the same before the end of our tenure.’’

While receiving the chapter executives of the union, the APCON Registrar and Chief Executive, Garba Bello-Kankarofi, pledged his support to the chapter. He called on various individuals who aspired to be in one position or the other during the election to close ranks and work together as team.

He urged the chapter to work hard to elevate the standard of the union in APCON and commended the council’s workers for being humble and hardworking individuals.

Bello-Kankarofi however advised the newly-elected officers and other APCON workers to respect constituted authorities.

Earlier, the National President of RATTAWU, Comrade Kabir Garba Tsanni, had advised the chapter’s members to display highest level of professionalism in the discharge of their functions in their organisation. Tsanni, who inaugurated the APCON chapter, stated that, members should not hide under the umbrella of RATAWU to display indolence.

He said: “As a trade union, it has always been our desire that members should be of good behaviour in the discharge of their primary assignments in their respective establishment and should also respect constituted authority.”

Speaking further, the union leader said the Union and management are to see themselves as partners in progress in a bid to achieve the organisational goals and objectives. According to him, “The coming up of the Union in APCON should not be seen as a threat but to work in synergy with the authority for the progress of the organisation.

“I urge all members of RATTAWU in APCON to uphold the tenets of the Union. The executives should conduct the business of the Union in Line with set down rules and principles as entrenched in the Union’s Constitution.” He said.