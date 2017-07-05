Foundation Builds School for Orphans and Less Priviledged

Kuni Tyessi, Abuja

The Rock of Ages Empowerment Foundation (RAEF), a non governmental foundation, is set to establish a school that will cater for the educational needs of widows, orphans and less priviledged in the society.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Evangelist Newman Ezeigbo who disclosed this, recently, at the end of a week-long programme to commemorate the 2017 International Widows’ Day, said aside transforming the lives of over 6000 widows and their children, through skills acquisition trainings, financial empowerment, monthly medical check-up, it will also pay the school fees of their children.

According to him, “we are flagging -off a school for orphans and widows today. We have observed that most time, we continue to spend money on the education of orphans and the less privilege, rather than continue with this, we have decided to build a school where the widows and their children can be taught free of charge. Already, we have procured two hectares of land at Pyakasa, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to build a primary and secondary section and with time, we hope to build a university.

“The school will have sound and quality education and it will be free for widows and orphans. We are calling on international donors and good-spirited Nigerians and corporate organisations to key into this project.”

Ezeigbo who pegged the cost of the project at one billion naira said, “we are being moved by the plight of the vulnerable and are committed to pulling resources together towards giving a helping hand. We call on men and women of goodwill to join us in challenging the ugly trend of poverty, diseases, marginalisation, domestic abuses, illiteracy and neglect and give succor to the less privilege.”