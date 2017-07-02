Super Cop, Fatai Owoseni’s Daughter Marries in the US

And so they kissed and started a lively, tender life. It was the kind of life that blossomed like a truth universally acknowledged and treasured by only the pure at heart. Bride and groom beamed majestically, with content. Their heartfelt dreams had finally come true; they were bound by swathes of bliss, two simple vows and a grand matchless love – which makes them one of the happiest couples of their time.

And these are indeed precious times for couple. Like a fairy tale come to life, Aminat Owoseni, one of the beautiful daughters of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, got married to her man, Abayomi Apooyin, yesterday, Saturday, in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, in a wedding ceremony that was as classy as it was expensive. Like her father, Apooyin is also a police officer.

You would recall that the engagement ceremony held in May in Lagos. And it had in attendance a lot of bigwigs like the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Idiat Adebule, Oba Akiolu of Lagos, politicians and socialites. Unlike the Lagos party, the American leg was a private affair with few close friends and relatives in attendance.