Tambuwal Approves Payment of Gratuity to 200 Teachers

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has approved the immediate payment of entitlements of over 200 teachers that recently left the state’s public service after attaining the retirement age.

The Chairman of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr. Chika Maidamma, who made this known to newsmen in Sokoto on Thursday , added that Tambuwal had already directed for the timely payment of their gratuities.

He said the teachers were overdue for retirement but decided to remain in active service until they were forced out recently and commended the state government for the timely payment of salaries and promotion of teachers.

The NUT chairman, who spoke during a peaceful protest against the proposed local government autonomy, said the move would spell doom to the basic education in the country.

The protest, which started at the secretariat of the union, ended at the gate of the Government House where they handed over a copy of their demands to the governor’s Chief of Staff.

Details later…