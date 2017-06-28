Sanusi Pledges Loyalty to Buhari, Ganduje

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Tuesday surprised the large crowd who attended the traditional Sallah homage of “Hawan Nassarawa” when he said his loyalty remains unshaken to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administrations.

Sanusi who made the declaration while paying Sallah homage to Ganduje at the Government House, declared: “I am very loyal to Ganduje and the federal government led by Buhari.

“What the present administration is doing must be supported by all to actualise the yearnings and aspirations of the people.”

He also commended the state government for the completion of the two abandoned hospital projects at Giginyu and Zoo road, stating that supporting the state government is compulsory for every responsible person in the state.

Sanusi also called the state government to redouble its efforts in improving the lives of the people promising that the emirate would continue to support all the activities towards the development of the state and its people.

Also speaking, Ganduje disclosed that the threat posed by Falgore forest which became a threat to the state have been curtailed through the state government’s efforts to improve the security of lives and property.

According to him, military personnel have been deployed to the forest which contributed immensely towards restoring peace in the state.

He said the state government had recently donated 27 Hilux vans to the security agencies and built houses and communication rooms on the roads linking Kano and Kaduna to other states.

The emir of Kano was recently rescued from the state government’s probes by prominent personalities in the country over alleged financial impropriety.