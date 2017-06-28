Ambode Restates Commitment To Freedom Of Worship, Peaceful Co-Existence

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has reiterated his commitment to freedom of worship and peaceful co-existence amongst the people of the state, irrespective of faith, ethnicity or political affiliation.

Speaking at a predominantly Muslim gathering, at Evans Square, Ebute Metta, to mark the end of Ramadan, Ambode lauded the Muslims for their show of love, care and brotherhood during the period, which aided the cause of peace.

He called on them to press on, in a post-Ramadan period, with fervent prayer for orderly progress of development.

The Evans Square gathering, said Ambode, was one in all the 20 local governments, hosted by his administration, to identify with Muslims.

He called on Lagosians to co-operate with security agencies, so as to reduce crime and, so, make the state attractive to local and foreign investments, that would steel the economy and generate employment.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. Abdulhakeem Abdullateef, said on the occasion that the Ambode administration’s initiative to reach out to the people of the state was not only the first of its kind in Nigeria, but, also, a conscious effort to run an inclusive government.

He said that the Ambode-hosted gathering was to enrich the content and delivery of good governance – and, so, make democracy meaningful and beneficial to the people of the state.

As he put it, “the Ambode administration is focused on development programmes that will benefit all, and will not leave anyone behind. It is committed to the avowed objective of sustaining peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationship amongst the diverse religious, political and ethnic groups in the state.”

And, on behalf of the Muslim community, two clerics – Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaib, leader of the Conference of Islamic Organisations in Nigeria, and Alhaji Sabitu Akanni, Chief Imam of Lagos Mainland Central Mosque – lauded the Ambode administration for its transformation of the state – via the provision of infrastructure like roads, health centres, state-of-the-art ambulances, water and security, among others.