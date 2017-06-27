Yoruba Assembly Demands Referendum, Says Nigerian Unity Negotiable

• Disagrees with governors on quest for self-determination •Urges Britain, US to support sustainable federal democracy

Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Yoruba Assembly, an umbrella platform for all socio-political groups in the South-west, yesterday asked the federal government to consider referendum to enable nationalities constituting Nigeria decide if they still want to remain together.

Currently led by Gen. Alani Akinrinade (rtd), the assembly faulted the claim by the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) that some political usurpers “are hiding under the guise of the legitimate agitation for restructuring and self-determination to destabilise the polity is totally untenable.”

These positions were expressed in a communiqué the assembly formally released yesterday after a consultative meeting it held in Lagos last Saturday, thereby calling for development-oriented governance structure for Nigeria and rejecting all attempts to sustain the 1999 Constitution.

The assembly comprises the Afenifere Renewal Group, O’dua Liberation Movement, Yoruba Council of Youth, Coalition of O’dua Self-determination Groups, O’dua Nationalist Coalition, O’dua Peoples Congress Reformed, O’dua National Congress and Agbekoya Reformed Society, among others.

In its five-page communiqué signed by all its chartered members, the assembly said it was compelled by the rising tension in the Nigerian political space to convene a consultative meeting, which was held in Lagos at the heart of the current agitation for political restructuring and self-determination.

It noted that behind the current agitation “lies the altruistic effort to establish a development-oriented and sustainable governance structure for Nigeria on the one hand and on the other hand, the objectionable attempt at sustaining Nigeria’s unitary constitution by the ruling clique that desire to permanently control the leverage of power in Nigeria for egoistic reasons.”

It affirmed that the modern concept of sustainable development “is a process that must begin with the active consultation and participation of the people – therefore the need for a referendum is imminent.”

Citing injustice and inequity arising from what it described as constitutional manipulation in Nigeria, the assembly unequivocally rejected a statement by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, that the unity of Nigeria was not negotiable.

The assembly, therefore, argued that the Nigerian unitary governance system “is outmoded. In this age, every federating unit must be able to pilot its own development affair in accordance with its pace and socio-cultural peculiarities and uniqueness. This is unity that is negotiable.

“The on-going methodology of stemming the crisis by the presidency, whilst commendable for at least opening a fresh chapter in crisis management in Nigeria, has not provided any window of redress, as it seems only interested in affirming the worn cliché that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable.

“That statement cannot hold true under a civil setting or democracy. Nigeria’s unity is negotiable. We can negotiate it to remain together or otherwise. If however we choose to remain together, the terms of engagement must be clear and acceptable to all Nigerians.”

Specifically, the assembly explained that the unity of Nigeria “is negotiable, where unity is defined as shared understanding of the essence of our co-existence within the space called Nigeria.

“The Yoruba nation is and has always been in thought-leading position on nationhood and we will continue with this leadership behaviour, especially at times like this. Hence we will not condone, nor engage with any recklessness that is against our core values and essence as a people.

“We reiterate the need for restructuring of Nigeria’s governance structure as our minimum demand. In our view, restructuring is desirable and currently inevitable. This must be restructuring on the terms that are attractive to all ethnic nationalities and if necessary, fought for.

“At least, we can say so for Yoruba people, but if our reaction had been sublime that would not be to underestimate its consequence couched in some of the desperation and quest exhibited by the Igbos and the high charged ultimatum given by the Hausa/Fulani,” the assembly explained.

It rejected the claim by the PGF that some political usurpers and interlopers “are hiding under the guise of the legitimate agitation for restructuring and self-determination to destabilise the polity is totally un-tenable.”

It lamented the inability of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “to stay true to its manifesto tenets on restructuring which is not helpful as it raises questions about their trustworthiness and of this government in itself, regarding adherence to principles and fundamental values and ethos.”

It also rejected a directive by the National Assembly for the executive to present to it the 2014 Constitutional Conference report, though noted that a true federal constitution “has to be put together for Nigeria, which is beyond the purview of the National Assembly. Piecemeal amendments of the 1999 Constitution are no longer acceptable.”

The assembly, therefore, called on the international community, particularly the British and United State Governments, that in their interventions, they work towards only a truly sustainable federal democracy in Nigeria.

The assembly equally, called on the governors of all South-west states and Houses of Assembly to take proactive steps by initiating dialogues and consultations among their people.

According to the assembly, we are watching them and when the time of reckoning comes, we shall know those who for selfish reasons and love of office refuse to stand by their people.

It, also, urged all traditional rulers in the geo-political zone “to begin consultative processes,” as the existing situations behoove on them to take certain culturally sanctioned authority to protect their domains.

“As it is our culture, the Yoruba Assembly will begin a consultative process with all Yoruba people including conducting an internal referendum and their decision will determine the next steps.

“We will take this proactive step to avoid the senseless warm-ongering. It is our position and advice that all other ethnic nationalities conduct similar consultative and engaging process among their peoples.”