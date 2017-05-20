State Preliminaries of NNPC/Shell Cup Kickoff

The state preliminaries of the 19th edition of the All Nigeria

Secondary Schools Football Championship tagged ‘NNPC/Shell Cup has

kicked off across the states of the federation.

According to the National Coordinator of the championship, Segun

Odegbami, the state finals shall be played across the states on May 30

and 31.

The zonal preliminaries would be played in nine cities across the

country subsequently to be followed by the quarter finals.

However, the Nigeria School Federation, organisers of the championship

have instructed all state officers to ensure that all preliminary

matches leading to the state finals are properly organised, hitch-free

and devoid of any complications. The body also implored the monitoring

officers to ensure strict compliance to rules and regulations guiding

the championship.

The state preliminaries are expected to produce a champion school that

would represent each state of the federation including the Federal

Capital Territory (FCT) at the zonal preliminaries.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive calendar and the total package of this

year’s edition of the championship shall be unveiled by the sponsors

at a media briefing later in the month.

This year’s edition promises to be fun-filled as various activities

have been lined up by the organisers towards achieving this, with the

final tentatively scheduled to come up at the main bowl of the Teslim

Balogun Stadium, Lagos on June 29.