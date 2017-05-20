State Preliminaries of NNPC/Shell Cup Kickoff

The state preliminaries of the 19th edition of the All Nigeria
Secondary Schools Football Championship tagged ‘NNPC/Shell Cup has
kicked off across the states of the federation.
According to the National Coordinator of the championship, Segun
Odegbami, the state finals shall be played across the states on May 30
and 31.
The zonal preliminaries would be played in nine cities across the
country subsequently to be followed by the quarter finals.
However, the Nigeria School Federation, organisers of the championship
have instructed all state officers to ensure that all preliminary
matches leading to the state finals are properly organised, hitch-free
and devoid of any complications. The body also implored the monitoring
officers to ensure strict compliance to rules and regulations guiding
the championship.
The state preliminaries are expected to produce a champion school that
would represent each state of the federation including the Federal
Capital Territory (FCT) at the zonal preliminaries.
Meanwhile, a comprehensive calendar and the total package of this
year’s edition of the championship shall be unveiled by the sponsors
at a media briefing later in the month.
This year’s edition promises to be fun-filled as various activities
have been lined up by the organisers towards achieving this, with the
final tentatively scheduled to come up at the main bowl of the Teslim
Balogun Stadium, Lagos on June 29.