Governing Council Reinstates FUTA VC

By James Sowole in Akure



The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) yesterday ordered the reinstatement of the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebiyi Daramola.

The reinstatement of Daramola, who was suspended earlier this month, was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Information and Protocol Unit of the institution, Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo quoting the decision of the Governing Council.

“The Council at its meeting of Thursday May 18, 2017 presided over by its chairman, Senator Joseph Waku said Daramola should return to office and complete his term which ends on Tuesday, May 23, 2017“, he said.

According to Adegbenro, the letter effecting the reinstatement was signed by the FUTA Registrar and Secretary to Council, Dr. Modupe Ajayi.

The letter reads: ”The Governing Council at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 18th May, 2017 discussed extensively about your suspension as the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The Council noted that the suspension, by the Minister, took effect from Friday, 5th May, 2017, before the inauguration of the new Governing Council in Abuja on Tuesday, 9th May, 2017.

“Members of Council discussed the issue especially in relation to the powers vested on Council by the provisions of the 2007 Autonomy Act that the Governing Council of a University shall be free in the discharge of its responsibilities for the good management, growth and development of the University.

” After extensive deliberations, the Governing Council decided that you should be reinstated to your position as the Vice Chancellor of the University with immediate effect”.