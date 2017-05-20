Falana Wins BOA Lawyers League Back-to-Back

For the second year running, Falana & Falana proved bookmakers wrong

emerging as champions of the 2017 BOA Lawyers Football Tournament.

Lawyers from the law firm of Femi Falana defeated Olisa Agbakoba Legal

(OAL) 2-1 in the final played last Sunday in Lagos.

Just like last year, scores at regulation time was goalless. None of

the two teams could end the deadlock even in the extra time, a

situation that dragged the game into shoot out to determine the

champion of the 2017 edition.

However, fate smiled on Falana as the duo of Tayo Fashesi and Adedotun

Isola- Osobu put their kicks behind OAL goalkeeper. Only Dare Owolabi

was able to convert his own kick for OAL’s consolation goal. In the

third place match also played at the Astroturf 2000 venue of the

competition, Pinhero defeated Templars 2-0 to win the bronze medal.

Oghale Enuku scored the brace that handed Pinhero the third place trophy.

Followers of the BOA Lawyers League thought the form displayed by OAL

in the semi-final against Templars was enough to put fears into

Falana.

OAL showed their determination to avenge the 2016 defeat in the final

when they ruthless dispatched Templars in the first semi-final played

penultimate weekend. The tournament is held in memory of the late

notable lawyer, Mr. Bankole Olumide Aluko, a founding partner in the

law firm of Aluko & Oyebode (A&O).