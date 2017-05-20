Falana Wins BOA Lawyers League Back-to-Back

For the second year running, Falana & Falana proved bookmakers wrong
emerging as champions of the 2017 BOA Lawyers Football Tournament.
Lawyers from the law firm of Femi Falana defeated Olisa Agbakoba Legal
(OAL) 2-1 in the final played last Sunday in Lagos.
Just like last year, scores at regulation time was goalless. None of
the two teams could end the deadlock even in the extra time, a
situation that dragged the game into shoot out to determine the
champion of the 2017 edition.
However, fate smiled on Falana as the duo of Tayo Fashesi and Adedotun
Isola- Osobu put their kicks behind OAL goalkeeper. Only Dare Owolabi
was able to convert his own kick for OAL’s consolation goal. In the
third place match also played at the Astroturf 2000 venue of the
competition, Pinhero defeated Templars 2-0 to win the bronze medal.
Oghale Enuku scored the brace that handed Pinhero the third place trophy.
Followers of the BOA Lawyers League thought the form displayed by OAL
in the semi-final against Templars was enough to put fears into
Falana.
OAL showed their determination to avenge the 2016 defeat in the final
when they ruthless dispatched Templars in the first semi-final played
penultimate weekend. The tournament is held in memory of the late
notable lawyer, Mr. Bankole Olumide Aluko, a founding partner in the
law firm of Aluko & Oyebode (A&O).