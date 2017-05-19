Again, Twin Explosions Rock UNIMAID

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Suicide bombers detonated two bombs at the University of Maiduguri on Thursday night, the President of the Student Union of the institution Abu Babati said.

Babati, who spoke on phone to journalists Friday, said the first bomb went off at about 10.50pm on Thursday with the second about two hours later on Friday.

The first explosion, according to the student union leader, occurred around the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine where the bomber detonated the bomb when accosted and shot at by soldiers stationed in the university.

Babati said the second explosion was around the BOT Hostel, which is a female hostel.

One of the students of the school, Yusuf Ibrahim, told THISDAY on phone that a university security man was killed in the explosion by a female suicide bomber at the hostel.

The campus has been under the attack of suicide bombers in recent time.

There were twin bomb blasts in the university last Saturday in which two soldiers and two university security men lost their lives alongside the male suicide bomber.