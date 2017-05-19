Access Bank Empowers Female Entrepreneurs

In furtherance of its commitment to empower female entrepreneurs across Nigeria, Access Bank has extended its Womenpreneur Business workshop to Kaduna State.

To give the women in Kaduna a professional business capacity-building experience, Access Bank’s ‘W’ Academy partnered with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC); the Entrepreneurship arm of Lagos Business School to organise a workshop.

In its fifth edition, the Womenpreneur Business Workshop is one of the flagship trainings of the ‘W’ Academy under the bank’s ‘W’ Initiative, designed to address the lack of access to entrepreneurial skills, finance, networking, and management skills; which are the key barriers to women’s economic inclusion.

Speaking on the purpose of the workshop, Group Head, Inclusive Banking of Access Bank Plc, Mrs. Ope Wemi-Jones, was quoted in a statement to have said: “Since 2006, the bank has continued in its commitment to drive women’s economic empowerment in the nation. The Womenpreneur Business Workshop is intended to educate and enlighten Nigerian women on the fundamentals in business which will eventually help them attain their full potentials.

“So far, business women in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Abuja have benefitted immensely from the workshop with over 1200 female entrepreneurs testifying to have increased their business network, improved their business model and are thriving through the economic constraints with ease.

“This first of its kind workshop is highly discounted and targeted at small and medium scaled women entrepreneurs. Access Bank’s commitment to empower female entrepreneurs continues to foster the growth of SME’s in Nigeria with its resultant economic benefits.”