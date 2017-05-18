CAPDAN Steps Up Security, Cautions Lagos Govt on Relocation Plan

Emma Okonji

The Computer and Allied Product Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN), the ruling body of computer village market traders located in Otigba quarters in Ikeja, has beefed up security measures in and around the computer market, with a view to stemming the rising sale of stolen goods in the market.

This is as the market leaders have cautioned the Lagos State government over the rumoured relocation of the market from its current location.

CAPDAN President, Mr. Adeniyi Ojikutu, who made the disclosure during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos recently, said the need to step up security in and around the market, became necessary, in order to redeem the image of genuine and registered traders in the market, as well as to protect the consumer from buying stolen mobile phones and computer gadgets.

According to him, CAPDAN has partnered Fonreg software to create a web portal, which traders will key into, to register every single buyer who purchases any item from them, especially mobile phones.

In the event that the mobile phone was stolen and returned to the market for sale, the trader could quickly log on to the portal to verify if the phone was stolen. If verified that it was a stolen phone, the trader will quickly alert the real owner and the police will be invited for necessary prosecution.

Ojikutu advised all customers to the computer market to always insist on registering their mobile phones with Fonreg, immediately they are purchased.

The Chief Executive Officer of Fonreg, Mr. Ayo Thomas who confirmed the new move by CAPDAN, said the solution was up and running and that it would soon be officially launched, to create further awareness.

Thomas told THISDAY that the traders were excited about the initiative and that over 200 traders have already registered on the portal. He said more awareness campaign would continue in order to bring all the traders on the web portal.

Reaching to the planned relocation of the market by the Lagos State government, Ojikutu said Lagos government has assured the traders that it would carry them along in the planning process since they are major stakeholders. Ojikutu however advised Lagos State government to ensure that the relocation plan would not bring division in the market and that it would not lead to loss of revenue on the part of the traders, whom he said, were doing legitimate business in the state.

“If wholistic approach is not taken, it could lead to total destruction of Ikeja market master plan. Government should take a clue from Silcon Valley in the US, which was developed over a long period of time,” Ojikutu said. According to him, government should have a long term plan for the market, while considering the future of the market as the largest concentration of computer traders in West Africa, as well as the future of the traders who have also invested so much in other locations, just because of the incessant relocation threat by the state government.

Any plan to relocate the market should be handled in such a way that it would not create panic among the traders, or disintegrate the traders, Ojikutu said.